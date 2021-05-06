Washington announces it will reopen stadium to full capacity

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team announced Thursday it will welcome back fans to FedExField for the 2021 season at full capacity.

The team had only a total of 3,000 fans attend its home games in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Washington will continue to deploy safety and public health measures at FedExField.

“As we have always said, the safety of our fans, employees, coaching staff and players is our top priority,” Washington team president Jason Wright said in a statement. “We take our responsibility to create a safe return for fans very seriously, and we do so with the confidence and collaboration of our state and local public health authorities with whom we stay in constant contact to assure proper protocols are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”Following the 2020 season, our organization was praised for its infection control approaches, and we now endeavor to build on this track record by providing a safe and fun 2021 gameday experience for our fans, the best in all of football.”

The state of Maryland currently permits outdoor venues to operate at 50 percent capacity. The Washington Football Team recently has held events at FedExField, including the team’s 2021 NFL draft night party.

Those events have adhered to COVID-19 protocols, including requiring all attendees to wear masks and to socially distance.