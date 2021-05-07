Broncos put Ja’Wuan James on reserve non-football injury list

USA TODAY Sports

When word of Broncos right tackle Ja'Wuan James‘ torn Achilles broke earlier this week, the expectation was that he would miss the entire 2021 season as a result.

A report a short time later suggested that might not be the case and that doctors had some home that he’d make it back before the year is out. A roster move on Friday closed that door, however.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos placed James on the reserve non-football injury list. He will not be able to play for the Broncos this year as a result.

Still undecided is what the Broncos will do with James’ contract. James was working out on his own when he got hurt, which means the team could move to void all guarantees in his contract and try to recoup a portion of his signing bonus.