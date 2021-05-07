Broncos seventh-rounder Jonathon Cooper will miss minicamp due to heart procedure

Getty Images

The Broncos will be missing one draft pick when they hold their rookie minicamp next weekend.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that linebacker Jonathon Cooper will miss the camp in order to have a minimally invasive heart procedure. The seventh-round pick discovered an irregular heartbeat in high school and had two other ablations to deal with the issue before going to Ohio State.

“It was a difficult time my freshman year,” Cooper said. “Ever since I’ve been OK. This recent EKG, I have to figure things out but I feel fine. I should be ready to go very, very soon.”

Cooper took the EKG he references in the days leading up to the draft and sent the results to teams. He said he thinks it hurt his stock and he’s expected to miss a few weeks of activities while recovering from the procedure.