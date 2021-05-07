Former Rams running back Jim Bertelsen dies at 71

Getty Images

Former Rams running back Jim Bertelsen died this week at the age of 71, the University of Texas announced.

Bertelsen, a member of the Texas Hall of Honor, entered the NFL as a second-round choice of the Rams in 1972 after an illustrious career with the Longhorns. He spent five seasons in the NFL, all with the Rams.

Bertelsen had 123 carries for 581 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie, while adding 331 receiving yards and an additional score.

In 1973, Bertelsen earned his only Pro Bowl nod with 1,121 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns.

He finished his career with 2,466 yards and 16 touchdowns rushing and 1,014 yards and two scores receiving.