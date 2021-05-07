Frank Ragnow: Definitely a pressure that comes with becoming highest-paid center

Getty Images

The Lions made Frank Ragnow the highest-paid center in football with his four-year extension, which Detroit formally announced on Friday.

The club’s General Manager Brad Holmes called Ragnow a “foundational piece” to what the team wants to accomplish, noting how excited Detroit is for Ragnow to continue to be a leader.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Ragnow said there is “definitely a pressure that comes with” being the highest-paid player at his position.

“I think one thing that has gotten me here today is just my pride. The pride with the name,” Ragnow said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN. “There’s a lot of outside sources that can put pressure on you, but I don’t think it’s ever gonna be more than the pressure I put on myself.”

Ragnow was a second-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowl selection in 2020. He, left tackle Taylor Decker, and No. 7 overall pick Penei Sewell should make for a strong offensive line in front of quarterback Jared Goff in 2021.