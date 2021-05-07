Frank Reich: I don’t think drafting another player sent Carson Wentz in a tailspin

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 7, 2021, 10:44 AM EDT
After the 2020 season, it was clear quarterback Carson Wentz needed a fresh start.

He got one when Indianapolis agreed to trade for him in February, reuniting him with his former offensive coordinator, Colts head coach Frank Reich.

That Wentz was even available would have likely been a shock a year ago at this time, despite Philadelphia drafting Jalen Hurts in the second round. But selecting the former Alabama and Oklahoma QB was reportedly part of what made Wentz lose confidence.

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show this week, Reich disagreed with that characterization.

“I don’t think that’s the case. That’s how I feel about it. That’s my opinion, that I don’t think the drafting of another player sent Carson in a tailspin,” Reich said. “I think it’s complicated. I think it was a lot of different dynamics. When you win or lose in this league, everybody should share in the success and everybody should share in the blame. It usually doesn’t work that way. The quarterback, head coach, whoever, GMs tend to be the focal point. So Carson took his share of being the focal point of the blame, and that’s part of the process of being a quarterback in this league. And you’ve got to be a big boy and you’ve got to be able to take it.

“Now is an opportunity to hit the reset button. It’s an opportunity for the Eagles to [hit] the reset button. And … there’s nothing I want more than to see the Eagles succeed and this be a win-win for both teams — that Jalen Hurts is successful, it’s all good. I love great quarterback play, but I’m glad we got our guy.”

Realistically, Wentz and Hurts are each on one-year auditions to see if they can actually be the franchise quarterbacks for their respective teams. If both play well, that would work out to the win-win Reich would like to see.

  1. I don’t know if you caught it …but Reich actually zinged Wentz here. The “Big boy” part. That was definitley a shot at Wentz.

  2. I think the reason Wentz didn’t do as well is because Reich took the Colts job and nobody in Philly was capable of filling his (O.C.) shoes. It’s put up or shut up time for Wentz and I think he’ll do just fine thank you very much.

  4. Reich is right. It was a culmination of things. Wentz didn’t lose the Redskins, Rams, and Ravens games: that was all on the defense. But Carson got all of the blame. Even though the entire team was lousy and banged up.

  5. Its professional football – a gladiator sport. On average, 1/3 of all QBs are injured each year, some of them not finishing the season. A starting QB would “lose confidence” in the team investing in depth? Hopefully not. If so, maybe pro football is not for you.

  6. It wasn’t the competition that was at issue with Wentz – it was the OL. Wentz struggled big time in the face of pressure as a rookie, and then for three straight years developed exclusively behind elite blocking. Sooner or later, he was going to see pressure, and instead of getting to ease into it with a gradually declining line it came at him like a tidal wave. Remember, Dak Prescott looked cool as a cucumber as a rookie behind an elite line, and yet when his team’s LT situation was a mess in the second half of his rookie year he looked absolutely lost. Guys need time to learn and adjust – to return to the Prescott example, his OL was actually worse in his third year than during the LT issue, but he took lessons from that first struggle and actually looked more comfortable in that worse situation. Perhaps Wentz is the type who will always struggle with pressure; or, perhaps he just needs a chance to learn how to handle it. But it comes down to the blocking, not some poor reaction to a draft pick.

