Howie Roseman: We want to see Jalen Hurts grab the job and run with it

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 7, 2021, 8:54 AM EDT
Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

The Eagles have elected to go all-in with quarterback Jalen Hurts for 2021.

Trading out of No. 6 overall in late March made that decision clear, though the club did jump back into the top 10 last week to select wide receiver Devonta Smith.

Hurts started just four games as a rookie, which means the upcoming season will be critical not only for his development, but also for the Eagles to evaluate him.

“Certainly you’re judging him off of four NFL starts, in a tough situation with all the injuries that we had,” General Manager Howie Roseman said during a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio. “We want to see him grab the job and kind of run with it, and see what you do over a period of time.”

Roseman noted that the best way to make decisions about a player is to actually see him play. That’s part of why Hurts has the opportunity in front of him.

“We want to be in a situation where we get as much information as possible, give him the best opportunity, build that offensive line, give him the right weapons, put him in a system that really maximizes his ability, and then go from there,” Roseman said.

Head coach Nick Sirianni declared last month it was too early to say if Hurts will be the team’s Week 1 starter. But with Joe Flacco as the only other quarterback currently on the Eagles roster, it’s much more likely than not that Hurts will be QB1.

Still, if Hurts doesn’t look like a franchise quarterback in the upcoming season, Philadelphia could have the ammo needed to select one in 2022. The club has its own and Miami’s first-round pick for next year’s draft.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Howie Roseman: We want to see Jalen Hurts grab the job and run with it

  2. Yeah, but be ready for him to grab the job, throw it into double coverage, watch as it’s picked off and returned for a 90-yard touchdown.

  3. He has to run with it…….based on what we saw last season, he can’t throw it…….

  6. Everyone who says anything from “I’m not sure about Hurts” to “Hurts sucks” remembers the stats from the last game, v. the WFT.

    Everyone who says “that kid can ball! Can’t wait to see him crush it next year!” is remembering the game versus the Saints and some moments versus the Cowboys and Cards where he did some really good things.

    But go figure, the GM has the right idea. Give him support and if he grabs the job by being a good leader, inspiring his teammates, and making plays, then your questions about him are answered.

  7. Running with it isn’t the problem, it’s throwing that he stinks at.

  8. Jalen has the accuracy of Lamar Jackson but not his break away speed. I see him doing ok except for when he is forced to throw from the pocket. This could get ugly quick. Especially if Wentz turns things around in Indy.

  9. Roll right, throw it away. Repeat. Roll right, throw it away. Repeat. Roll…….
    Eagle fans will quickly get tired of this ritual.

  10. Jalen Hurts record as a passer in Div.1 ball shattered so many records. For a second round pick Jalen was the steal of the draft. His ability will allow him to shatter all Eagles records. Oh, did you notice he can run too. He will erase all doubts this season

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.