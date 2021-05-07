Jed York: Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch were on the same page with QB process

Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York was a witness to the chaos that occurred between former head coach Jim Harbaugh and G.M. Trent Baalke prior to Harbaugh’s departure from the franchise following the 2014 season.

With that experience as a background, York is extremely content to see how current head coach Kyle Shanahan and G.M. John Lynch work together as they collaborated on their process of selecting North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance as their quarterback of the future.

“I’ve seen dysfunction before,” York said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “And I know what it looks like when two people are not on the same page.”

“These guys were working toward getting to the right answer.”

Shanahan said after the selection of Lance that when they made the trade to acquire the No. 3 overall pick from the Miami Dolphins, they knew who they were headed up to select at that point in time.

“When we made the trade, we knew exactly what we were doing and where we were going,” Shanahan said.

The 49ers have described their process as both Shanahan and Lynch independently scouting the quarterback class before coming together to compare notes and form a consensus opinion.

“They came to their own decision jointly,” York said. “But as much jointly, independently of trying to get to the right answer of why they wanted to draft. I knew they would get there.”

Being on the same page doesn’t mean the selection of Lance will be a home run for the 49ers, but if it’s a swing-and-a-miss it will have been a collective miss.