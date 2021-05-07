Jets sign Jason Pinnock, Brandin Echols, Jonathan Marshall

Getty Images

The Jets opened their rookie minicamp on Friday and three of the rookies in attendance used the occasion as a chance to sign their contracts.

Fifth-round cornerback Jason Pinnock, sixth-round cornerback Brandin Echols, and sixth-round defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall all agreed to deals. They signed fifth-round linebacker Jamien Sherwood earlier this week and have six picks, including quarterback Zach Wilson, left to sign.

Pinnock had three interceptions during his final season at Pittsburgh while Echols started 22 games over his final two seasons at Kentucky. Both players could get early playing time in a Jets cornerback group featuring Bless Austin, Bryce Hall, Javelin Guidry, Justin Hardee, and Corey Ballentine.

Marshall had 35 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and a sack in 10 starts for Arkansas last year.