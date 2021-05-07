Jets sign Michael Carter II, Hamsah Nasirildeen

Getty Images

The Jets are closing in on having their entire draft class under contract.

They announced two more signings on Friday, which means they now have six of their 10 picks in the fold. Fifth-round cornerback Michael Carter II and sixth-round linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen are the latest additions to the group.

Carter II was listed as a safety at Duke, but the Jets announced him as a cornerback when they picked him last weekend. He had 135 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four interceptions, and a fumble recovery in 42 games with the Blue Devils.

Nasirildeen is also moving positions after playing safety at Florida State. He tore his ACL late in the 2019 season, but returned to play a couple of games last season. Nasirildeen led the Seminoles in tackles in both the 2018 and 2019 seasons, so the Jets are likely hoping a return to health will make getting him in the sixth round a steal.