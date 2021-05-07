Mike Holmgren: Packers not handling Aaron Rodgers situation well

May 7, 2021
Mike Holmgren won a Super Bowl as head coach of the Packers. He’s not impressed with the way the Packers are doing business as they try to win a Super Bowl with what’s left of Aaron Rodgers‘ career.

“They didn’t handle it very well, I don’t think,” Holmgren said of the Packers on ESPN Radio in Chicago today.

Rodgers said the Packers’ decision-makers should have anticipated that Rodgers wouldn’t be happy with their decision to trade up in the first round of last year’s draft to select quarterback Jordan Love.

“This is the second time the Packers have gone through this. They went through it with Brett too when they drafted Aaron,” Holmgren said. “With a franchise quarterback and a guy as good as Aaron, you don’t treat all players the same.”

Holmgren said if he were coaching the Packers he would have smoothed things over with Rodgers long before Rodgers was threatening not to play for the team.

“I can’t imagine a relationship between the coach, or management, or whoever is making the decisions and a star quarterback like that getting to this point,” Holmgren said. “I just can’t imagine it. I wouldn’t allow it. It wouldn’t happen.”

  2. One of the most mismanaged organizations in sports. It’s harder to notice when Rodgers is papering over the mistakes with his excellent play. Now he’s peeling back the wallpaper.

  3. Coach is on a local radio station out here in Seattle (950AM)

    Still probably my absolute fave. Just pure joy listening to him.

    .. and his commentary here is 100% spot on. As Florio once said, “a dumpster fire, inside a trainwreck”

  4. Perhaps we should wait to see how it plays out before we pass judgment on how the Packers handled it.

  5. Matt LaFluer: We like our QB to run the plays as called, we feel this maximizes the scheme’s effectiveness.

    Rodgers: No.

    LaFluer: **well, this I has gotten off to a good start**

  6. Fear is a Liar says:
    May 7, 2021 at 5:09 pm

  7. Holmgren’s actually being too nice. “They didn’t handle it well” grossly understates the inept way the Packers’ suits interacted with Rodgers about the Love draft pick. How could they not know that was going to blow up on them?

  8. The packers gave Rodgers all the leverage in the world and now it’s being used against them. What’s worse is they drafted Love in the fist round and failed to get to SB after Rodgers had a MVP season.

    Don’t blame Rodgers at all here. You either pay Rodgers more money to stay or trade him.

  9. Packers fans are right to side with Gutey over Rodgers. In 50 years Rodgers will be a mere footnote, whereas Gutey-gutes will reside on the Mount Olympus of sporting heroes.

  10. Really, what kind of idiots run this team? Never drafted a receiver for Rodgers higher than the 3rd round? Traded up to draft a middling QB in the 1st round when Rodgers still had years of MVP-level play in him? Hired a coach who kicks field goals when the game is on the line, rather than trusting your HOF QB?

    It’s like part of getting hired by this team is promising to never act like you have an all-time QB on the roster already.

  13. kevpft says:
    May 7, 2021 at 5:39 pm
    Really, what kind of idiots run this team? Never drafted a receiver for Rodgers higher than the 3rd round? Traded up to draft a middling QB in the 1st round when Rodgers still had years of MVP-level play in him? Hired a coach who kicks field goals when the game is on the line, rather than trusting your HOF QB?

    It’s like part of getting hired by this team is promising to never act like you have an all-time QB on the roster already.

    ————————————————————————————-

    Clown school post and why the internet should be shut down.

    Adams 2nd round early
    Jennings 2nd round early
    Jermichael finely 3rd
    Nelson drafted second round early
    Cobb 2nd round early
    James jones 3rd round
    Ty Montgomery 3rd round
    3 WR’s from 4th to 6th rounders 2017
    Dugera and Sternberger 3rds
    Brought in Jimmy Graham ( AR didn’t throw in the ball )
    Brought in Cook at TE and AR didn’t throw him the ball ( other than to beat Dallas )

    Keep up the narrative but he’s had players and when WR’s get good they want $$$$$$ and everyone Including AR pissed and moaned about not having a Defense. So we stop getting early WR’s and got Defense. Remember the money spent on FA’s and AR said ” we have a defense “. Yeah they get paid to AR. Sheesh. Can’t have 22 starters making 10 million that doesn’t work.

  14. I think historically you have to look at how Aaron was treated the first two years– all the interviews I have seen showed Favre was an absolute —– to Rodgers, Rodgers had to play with a chip on his shoulder after that and has hidden animosity to what he endured early on with the team — both sides need to get over it probably best just to trade him and start Love

  15. Really, what kind of idiots run this team? Never drafted a receiver for Rodgers higher than the 3rd round?
    ==========

    They didn’t need to!

    Driver was a stud
    Jennings was a stud
    Nelson was a stud
    Now Adams is a stud

    3 of those guys played *together*

    Finley was a wrecking ball as well before his neck injury.

    They were 6 targets deep in 2011… meaning they couldn’t even get all their guys on the field at the same time.

    This is one of the more ignorant lines of reasoning I have seen on this board.

  16. Interesting comment by Jeff Saturday on ESPN today, how every time the Colts were going to draft a center they let him know. Guess maybe it is a difference between a classy group of people and those not, as to how to treat star players.

  17. Brought in Jimmy Graham ( AR didn’t throw in the ball )
    Brought in Cook at TE and AR didn’t throw him the ball ( other than to beat Dallas )
    ==========

    It would be interesting to see what those two would do in this offense. Especially given what Tonyan just did.

    But given Rodgers overwhelming success with other players, I have to say, if those guys were any good, Rodgers would have fed them the ball.

    Graham was a terrible signing. One of the worst in team history. He was paid more than Gronk 2 years in a row. Just absurd.

