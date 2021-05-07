Mike Holmgren: Packers not handling Aaron Rodgers situation well

Getty Images

Mike Holmgren won a Super Bowl as head coach of the Packers. He’s not impressed with the way the Packers are doing business as they try to win a Super Bowl with what’s left of Aaron Rodgers‘ career.

“They didn’t handle it very well, I don’t think,” Holmgren said of the Packers on ESPN Radio in Chicago today.

Rodgers said the Packers’ decision-makers should have anticipated that Rodgers wouldn’t be happy with their decision to trade up in the first round of last year’s draft to select quarterback Jordan Love.

“This is the second time the Packers have gone through this. They went through it with Brett too when they drafted Aaron,” Holmgren said. “With a franchise quarterback and a guy as good as Aaron, you don’t treat all players the same.”

Holmgren said if he were coaching the Packers he would have smoothed things over with Rodgers long before Rodgers was threatening not to play for the team.

“I can’t imagine a relationship between the coach, or management, or whoever is making the decisions and a star quarterback like that getting to this point,” Holmgren said. “I just can’t imagine it. I wouldn’t allow it. It wouldn’t happen.”