Neville Hewitt signing with Texans

The Texans have added another free agent.

After visiting with Houston on Thursday, linebacker Neville Hewitt has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the club on Friday, Hewitt’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Hewitt played for the Jets for the last three seasons, making a career-high 134 tackles for New York in 2020. He started all 16 games last season, recording 2.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, a forced fumble, and four passes defensed.

He’s played 82 career games with 39 starts. Hewitt began his career playing three seasons for the Dolphins after entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Marshall.