NFL spoke to Brandon Beane about comment on cutting unvaccinated player

Comments from a recent radio appearance by Bills General Manager Brandon Beane caught the attention of the league office.

After Beane shared his belief that the league will allow for relaxed COVID-19 protocols for meetings and other parts of the in-person offseason program as long as they’ve reached a high threshold of vaccinated players, he was asked if he’d cut an unvaccinated player in order to reach it.

Given that hypothetical scenario, Beane said he would cut such a player “because it’d be an advantage” for the team to have something closer to a normal offseason experience.

According to multiple reports, the league spoke to Beane about his comments. They also offered a reminder that teams cannot release players due to their vaccination status. There is no mandate for players to get vaccinated in place and the league also has not formalized the kind of changes to protocols that Beane discussed on the radio.