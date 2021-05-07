NFLPA also wants rookies to not show up for rookie minicamp, offseason workouts

May 7, 2021
Caught between the league and the union regarding the question of whether players will show up for voluntary offseason workouts are rookies, draft picks and undrafted free agents who would particularly benefit from the extra work. On Monday, the NFL Players Association made the case to the rookies and their agents to skip voluntary workouts, for the same reasons veterans are staying away.

Per a source with knowledge of the conference call, multiple agents pushed back against the notion that rookies should stay away. And for good reason.

First, the rookies who show up for offseason workouts get free room and board during the offseason program, providing a seamless introduction to their new cities. Second, they get chances to learn and develop, better positioning them to earn one of the available roster spots during training camp and the preseason. Third, and perhaps most importantly, plenty of rookies who don’t show up will be signing their own pink slips.

First- and second-round picks who don’t show up for the offseason will likely be safe. Third-round picks may end up in greater danger of sitting the season on the bench. From round four down to round seven, refusing to show up increasingly guarantees that the player won’t make the 53-man roster — and that he possibly won’t make the practice squad.

For undrafted rookies who hope to make the team without participating in offseason workouts, why even bother unpacking their bags? They’ll likely be cut before training camp even opens.

Agents who represent the interests of individual players understand these dynamics. They want their clients to be best positioned to make the team and to earn an NFL salary. They will resist the collective effort to stay away from workouts. They undoubtedly will tell their clients to show up.

This likely will be a topic of conversation during the union’s open call for all players, set for 4:00 p.m. ET today. The question is whether many rookies will dial in. All of them should. All of them should hear what’s said, so that they can make the best decisions they can regarding the commencement of their NFL careers.

And if they call, here’s a fair question to ask. Why aren’t veteran players from teams that aggressively use roster bonuses being asked to put some of their money at risk when rookies are being asked to put all of theirs in danger?

  1. Maybe the NFLPA should have been more aggressive during the CBA talks when it really mattered. Now they are just like barking dogs.

  2. How aweful of these owners to want their players whom they pay millions of dollars to train and workout at their facilities so that they can ensure they are staying in shape and evaluate their top players. Shame on them! Good thing there are unions that fight these “exploitative” practices. Good grief the world has gone mad…

  3. Yeah – right! If the agents were any good, they would tell the rookies to turn up! First impressions and all that…

  4. The NFLPA is becoming something of a villain. It’s one thing to advocate for those you represent, but they’re resorting to distortions and outright lies to play games for selfish gains. They had every right to use leverage to encourage players to work out away from their teams, but the risk was known and the league had every right to take a “see, we told you this wasn’t a good idea” stance in the aftermath of the James injury. The NFLPA response was just terrible; they want to have their cake and eat it too, to be selfish while being seen as the good guys. Ever since JC Tretter tried to BS fans with claims that the product on the field hadn’t suffer last year due to the reduced offseason (it absolutely did), I’ve been wary of the direction the NFLPA is taking.

  5. This is getting ridiculous. The NFLPA wants rookies not to show up after they have devoted much of their lives to get to the point of finally being paid (above board) to live their dreams by making an NFL roster. Totally tone deaf.

  6. the less rookies that show up, the less of a chance a vet is cut because the rookie took their place.

  7. I think the NFLPA does A Lot that is Not in the best interests of the players they are supposed to represent.

  8. More and more, it seems like unions are fighting for something other than the best interests of those they represent.

  9. They want all rookies, drafted and undrafted ones to skip voluntary workouts? So, how are the undrafted free agents and the bottom round draftees supposed to impress and even make the team? By sitting home because the NFLPA has an agenda? How’s that working out Ja’Wuan James? Is the union going to pay his lost wages?…….a typical union, more about their agendas’, then the people they are supposed to represent,.

  10. The NFLPA has to be one of the worst unions of all times. The only way lower level players rookies and vets will make a team is to get all of the reps possible, not showing up almost guarantees they will be cut. Moreover, the players with bonuses and certain boy-scout type players will show-up and divide locker rooms.

    The NFLPA really should find a different cause to push then one that scarifies players careers so Trotter can self promote himself as something that isn’t stupid and worthless.

