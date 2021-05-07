Panthers interview Jimmy Raye III for assistant G.M. role

Getty Images

The Panthers are interviewing another candidate to become the assistant General Manager under Scott Fitterer.

Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that the team is meeting with Jimmy Raye III. Bills director of player personnel Dan Morgan and Eagles assistant director of player personnel Ian Cunningham have also interviewed with the team.

Raye has worked as a scout and personnel executive in the NFL since the mid-1990s. His most recent job was as a senior personnel executive with the Lions, but he was let go after the team hired Brad Holmes as their new General Manager earlier this year.

Raye has also worked for the Texans, Colts, and Chargers. He was with the Chargers from 1996 until 2012.