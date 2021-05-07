Panthers request interview with Jeff King for assistant G.M. job

Getty Images

The Panthers interviewed another candidate for their Assistant General Manager job on Friday and there’s at least one more candidate they’d like to talk to before hiring anyone.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have requested permission to interview Bears assistant director of pro scouting Jeff King.

They interviewed longtime NFL personnel executive Jimmy Raye III on Friday and met with Bills director of player personnel Dan Morgan and Eagles assistant director of player personnel Ian Cunningham earlier this week.

Morgan once played linebacker for the Panthers and King also spent some time on the field in Carolina. He was a fifth-round pick in 2006 and remained with the team through the 2010 season. He wrapped up his playing career with two years in Arizona and has worked for the Bears since 2015.