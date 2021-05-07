Report: Jeff Driskel had “great visit” with Cowboys, could sign soon

Getty Images

Mike McCarthy wanted a veteran behind Dak Prescott last season, and the Cowboys signed Andy Dalton. It was the first time since Prescott’s rookie season, when he was backed up by Tony Romo, that the Cowboys had an experienced backup.

The team’s current backup quarterbacks — Garrett Gilbert, Ben DiNucci and Cooper Rush — have combined for two career starts. DiNucci and Gilbert each started a game for the Cowboys last season, their first career starts, and Rush has three career attempts.

That’s why the Cowboys flew free agent Jeff Driskel to town.

Driskel had a “great visit” with the team Friday, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports, and Driskel could sign sometime soon.

With nine career starts, Driskel would become the favorite to serve as the No. 2 quarterback.

“We have three young guys we’re enjoying developing,” coach Mike McCarthy said recently. “All four quarterbacks have participated in everything that’s been available to them [this spring], so they’re making progress. I’ll just point to Andy Dalton, when he was acquired last year. It speaks to you’re always looking to upgrade that position, whether it’s via the draft or free agency. I will say we definitely want to add some competition to the room.”