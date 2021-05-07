Robert Saleh had his “Welcome to being an NFL head coach” moment

USA TODAY Sports

Robert Saleh directed his first practice as the Jets’ head coach on the first day of the team’s rookie minicamp. It was as new to him as it was to the Jets’ rookies.

“The horn blew for practice to be over, and I started to take my normal spot behind the huddle to listen to the head coach speak and I was like, ‘Oh, shoot, that’s me,’ ” Saleh recalled with a smile, via Brian Costello of The New York Post.

The Jets hired Saleh on Jan. 14, but, in many ways, Friday was his debut. The former 49ers defensive coordinator was in his element, back on the practice field.

“That’s the fun part of it, right?” Saleh said. “To be able to get out there and get on the grass with the guys and start teaching your techniques and fundamentals and scheme and seeing the coaches coach and the players play. That’s always the best part about this whole job.”