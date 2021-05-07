Steelers sign Arthur Maulet

Getty Images

The Steelers made an addition to their secondary on Friday.

The agents for defensive back Arthur Maulet announced that their client signed with the Steelers. No terms were announced.

Maulet spent the last two seasons with the Jets and started 11 of the 23 games he played for the AFC East team. He had 67 tackles, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in those appearances.

Maulet, who was undrafted in 2017, also had 10 tackles in 12 games for the Saints and Colts in 2017 and 2018.

The Steelers drafted Tre Norwood in the seventh round last week and signed four more defensive backs who went undrafted.