Tyler Lockett sees D’Wayne Eskridge as perfect fit for Seahawks offense

Getty Images

The Seahawks had a formidable one-two punch at wide receiver in 2020.

D.K. Metcalf set a franchise record with 1,303 receiving yards, Tyler Lockett set a franchise record with 100 catches, and both players caught 10 touchdown passes from Russell Wilson. Having those two players on hand didn’t stop the team from looking for more production at wideout with their top pick in the 2021 draft.

They made wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge that pick in the second round — the Jamal Adams trade claimed their first-rounder — and Lockett said the 5’9″ speedster “fits in perfectly with our system.” Lockett also thinks his presence will benefit the team’s other receivers.

“I think it’s very important,” Lockett said, via Larry Stone of the Seattle Times. “The more people you have out there that can stretch the field, that can be able to take the offense to another level, I think it helps take off a lot of pressure that other people might be trying to carry. They don’t necessarily have to, but they feel like they have to based off circumstances. So I think the more and more people you have out there, it takes off the pressure you carry. That truly may allow you to play even better, because you know you don’t have to do too much stuff. You just have to do your job.”

The Seahawks offseason began with questions about Russell Wilson’s future with the team, but it looks like that’s been settled for the 2021 season. Should Eskridge’s arrival help bring the offense to new heights, those questions might remain on hold for 2022 as well.