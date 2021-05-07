Vikings sign tight end Shane Zylstra

Getty Images

The Vikings announced they signed tight end Shane Zylstra on Friday.

He joins the Vikings for his first NFL season in 2021.

Zylstra went undrafted in 2020 after being a four-year starter at Minnesota State. He finished as the school’s all-time leader in receptions (227), receiving yards (4,297) and touchdown catches (54).

In 2019, Zylstra led Division II and established single-season school records with 81 receptions for 1,676 yards and 18 touchdown receptions to garner All-American honors. His 81 receptions broke the previous school record of 74 set by current Vikings receiver Adam Thielen (2012) and Chad Ellman (1996).

Zylstra is the younger brother of Panthers receiver Brandon Zylstra, who spent the 2018 season with the Vikings.