AT&T Stadium sets pandemic record with boxing crowd of 73,126

Getty Images

Jerry Jones expects AT&T Stadium to be packed this fall to see his Cowboys play. He got a preview of what that will look like Saturday night for the highly anticipated boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders.

AT&T Stadium announced a crowd of 73,126, the biggest crowd for an American sporting event since the pandemic began last year. It also set a U.S. boxing record for the largest indoor crowd.

Face coverings are mandatory for stadium workers but masks and social distancing are encouraged, not required, for fans, according to the AT&T Stadium website.

It remains to be seen what the crowd size, absent social distancing and mask wearing, means in the fight against COVID-19. Some health officials in Tarrant County expressed concern about the potential for an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

But it is the latest sign that things are moving closer to a new normal.