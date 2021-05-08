Dan Morgan becomes Panthers assistant G.M.

Getty Images

Twenty years after joining the team as a first-round pick, he’s back as a key front-office employee.

The Panthers have announced that Dan Morgan has become the team’s assistant General Manager. It’s the first major hire for new G.M. Scott Fitterer.

Morgan comes from Buffalo, where he served as director of player personnel. He started in personnel as an intern with the Seahawks in 2010, after injuries cut short his playing career. That’s where Morgan got to know Fitterer.

A 2004 All-Pro and a 2021 college football Hall of Famer, Morgan arrived at the University of Miami as a fullback before switching to linebacker.

Morgan’s next step will be a G.M. job of his own, which will happen sooner than later if the Panthers turn around under Fitterer and coach Matt Rhule.