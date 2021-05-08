Did “Browns is the Browns” motivate Cleveland? “Probably a lot,” JuJu Smith-Schuster says

May 8, 2021
In the days before a wild-card playoff game against Cleveland, Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was asked whether the 2020 Browns are a different team that what they’ve been in the past. Then came the unintended catch phrase.

The Browns is the Browns.”

In a recent appearance on PFT PM, Smith-Schuster was asked how much that comment motivated the opponent.

“Probably a lot, honestly,” Smith-Schuster said. “I’m not going to lie to you. It got to a point where the Cleveland Browns had a billboard up in Cleveland that said, ‘The Browns is the Browns.’ I think by me saying that, it says that a lot of people care about what I say. . . . At the end of the day, I said what I said. I don’t take anything back. They did come out there, they did whoop our ass. It is what it is. We lost that game. We lost early in that game in the first five, 10 minutes. We still fought. I’ll tell you one thing about our team, we still fought to the end. It wasn’t good enough. I just know the AFC North [is] just probably the hardest . . . division right now to win in. Guys like Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield, and Ben. I think every team is getting to the point where it’s like, ‘Man, they’re really good.’ It is what it is.”

Kudos to Smith-Schuster for owning it, for not running from it. He said what he said, the game went how it went. No regrets, no apologies.

That said, “the Browns is the Browns” likely will linger, even if it means something far different than it did a year or two ago.

  2. Don’t flatter yourself JuJu when you say “ I think by me saying that, it says that a lot of people care about what I say….” You say stupid stuff before a big game and you’ll get attention. Try something different this year. Shut up. Quit dancing. Concentrate on football.

  4. Juju’s a fun guy. I don’t mind his personality at all. If he dialed it down by a few notches I think he’d be a fan favorite of the older NFL audience.

  5. No, nobody really cares what you say JuJu. It’s when you say something stupid when you aren’t that good yourself and your teams is getting old. You can’t talk trash when you can’t back it up.

  6. Getting knocked on your a$$ in Cincy for dancing on their logo didn’t teach you?

  7. That billboard would have went up if the long snapper for the Steelers said the same thing. Don’t flatter yourself JuJu.

  8. It’s actually a fun time knowing any if the four AFC North teams have a legitimate chance at their division (and yes, I meant even Cincy can surprise folks).

  10. Juju Smith Schuster. The one guy on planet earth that could motivate an entire opposing team more than he could motivate himself.

  11. No offense but no one cares about you JuJu. You can’t motivate anyone as you are just a loudmouth. You were beaten – twice in two weeks – by a better team.

  12. Probably didn’t help his cause that it looks like the “fix was in” by the NFL. I mean Pouncey snapping it over Roethlisberger’s head by 15 yards looked really fishy. I mean no way in the world that happens in a legit contest, then Roethlisberger throws a pick next play. Looked very suspicious. Gee I think Pouncey is now “retired” from the NFL so he can’t be grilled about the fishy looking play. Now dont get me wrong the Steelers have been on the good end of plenty of fixed games i.e. Super Bowl vs Seattle.

    And save it Browns fan, no im not a Steeler fan. Just a fan with a brain calling it like it is. No one with a brain can look at those back to back plays and think the fix wasn’t it for the Browns

  15. JuJu is a diva and I am glad he doesn’t play on a team that I follow. If he played as hard as he runs he mouth and records Tik Tok videos he would be HOF worthy.

  16. Browns is the Browns in 2021. 8-9 on its way. Mayfield will go back to 22 TD and 21 INT Mayfield.

    People are way overhyping the Browns Draft, and besides the Clowney signing, Hill and Johnson from the Rams are just another guy. Nothing I have seen from either of them suggests they are special. That said still upgrades from the stiffs on the Browns D last year. And that Newsome pick is awful and same with Koramoah from Notre Dame. I dont see why anyone thinks that guy is any good. He did nothing vs Alabama and nothing vs Clemson in the ACC Championship game other than quit on 2 plays I saw, and get blocked out of the way by a tiny WR from Clemson.

    Last year was the 1st winning season in 13 years for the Browns. They will come crashing back to the Browns is the Browns this year

  17. The fool helped motivate the Browns to beat the Steelers.

    And I’m not sure he understands that, or cares about it.

    If they had any discipline on the Steelers (AKA Tomlin) Ju Ju would have been told to shup up before the game was played.

  19. andyreidsmustache says:
    May 8, 2021 at 12:23 pm
    It’s actually a fun time knowing any if the four AFC North teams have a legitimate chance at their division (and yes, I meant even Cincy can surprise folks).
    ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
    It’s funny that you think Cincy has a legit chance to compete within their division. They were 2-6-1 when Burrow went down. They were 1-5 in their division at the end of the season. 0-4 in their division while Burrow was playing. You probably think Sam Darnold has a shot at being the league MVP and Ju’waun James will be traded for a 1st round pick.

  20. So JuJu still thinks it’s all about him. One might have expected him to learn a little humility after getting no offers in free agency.

  22. He craves attention any way he can get it. Saying stupid things gets him attention. He needs to grow up and be a better professional and a better teammate.

