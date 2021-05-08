Former NFL player Brandon Bair rescues man after fiery train crash

Getty Images

Brandon Bair, who played 21 NFL career games, played the part of hero after a chance encounter Thursday. The former defensive lineman rescued a truck driver after his semi was struck by a train.

Bair was driving on a highway in St. Anthony, Idaho, when he saw a train hit a semitruck, which burst into flames. After calling 911, Bair jumped into action and pulled driver Steven Jenson to safety after hearing a cry for help.

“It was a conscious decision that I’m going in because he needs help right now,” Bair told the East Idaho News. “I ran up to the window and saw dripping hot flames all over inside of the truck. I could see a guy in a seatbelt and was able to reach in and get it off of him. He was talking, and I told him we had to get out of here now.”

Bair climbed partway into the wreckage and pulled out the 25-year-old Jenson through a rear window behind the passenger and driver’s seat.

“We walked away, and within seconds, the fire on the roof fell down inside, and the whole seat and cab went up in flames,” Bair said. “A few minutes later, there were a couple big booms and explosions.”

Jenson was airlifted to an area hospital and was in stable condition Friday, according to ESPN.

Bair, 36, signed with the Chiefs in 2011 as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon. He played for the Eagles and Raiders, retiring after the 2015 season.