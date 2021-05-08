Gronk gives $1.2 million to renovate a Boston playground

Getty Images

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski hasn’t worked in Boston for more than two years. He still hasn’t forgotten the place where he got his NFL start.

Via the Associated Press, Gronk has donated $1.2 million for the renovation of the Charlesbank Playground on the Charles River Esplanade.

Gronk personally appeared on Friday to deliver the check. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker accepted the gift. He called Gronk “a big man with a big heart.”

Gronkowski spent eight nine seasons with the Patriots. He’l be entering his second year with the Buccaneers, after not playing in 2019. He deserves plenty of credit for remaining loyal to a place that embraced him.

They’ll see him again this year. On Wednesday night, we’ll find out when Gronk, Tom Brady, and the Buccaneers will be going back to New England for a game against the Patriots.