Jets rookie Elijah Moore says Zach Wilson’s leadership “like a general”

Getty Images

It didn’t take long for Jets quarterback Zach Wilson to establish himself as a team leader.

Jets rookie receiver Elijah Moore, who was drafted in the second round after Wilson went in the first round, said he’s been in almost daily contact with Wilson since the draft, and that Wilson is showing what a leader he is already.

“He’s like a general,” Moore said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “His passion comes out through the phone.”

Moore said he’s eager for the two of them to be on the field together.

“I’m ready to watch him look pretty throwing me balls,” Moore said.

The Jets hope Wilson is throwing many balls to Moore, for many years to come.