It didn’t take long for Jets quarterback Zach Wilson to establish himself as a team leader.

Jets rookie receiver Elijah Moore, who was drafted in the second round after Wilson went in the first round, said he’s been in almost daily contact with Wilson since the draft, and that Wilson is showing what a leader he is already.

He’s like a general,” Moore said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “His passion comes out through the phone.”

Moore said he’s eager for the two of them to be on the field together.

“I’m ready to watch him look pretty throwing me balls,” Moore said.

The Jets hope Wilson is throwing many balls to Moore, for many years to come.

7 responses to “Jets rookie Elijah Moore says Zach Wilson’s leadership “like a general”

  1. Oh, he’ll be pretty alright.

    I am still perplexed why the Jets picked this guy who played against a very weak schedule with a questionable shoulder over Mac Jones.

    Then again, it’s the Jets.

  3. I love reading comments from the terrified pats fans hurrying to get their Jets comments in while they still can.

  4. touchback6 says:
    May 8, 2021 at 12:02 pm
    Oh, he’ll be pretty alright.

    I am still perplexed why the Jets picked this guy who played against a very weak schedule with a questionable shoulder over Mac Jones.

    Then again, it’s the Jets

    The Jets picked him because he plays well and dosent cheat. The Jets want to win an untainted SB ring unlike another team in thier division.

  5. Was Sam Darnold like a general? because the media and Jets keep insisting the only thing wrong with him was they didn’t have weapons or protection like they well with Wilson. Or maybe the truth is Sam Darnold is simply not cut out to lead a team, and THAT’s why Zach Wilson will be better. Enjoy wasting another 2 seasons Panthers…

  6. Wilson doesn’t have the frame to take punishment in the NFL. With that said, the brittle framed QB’s in the NFL survive by their mobility. Wilson is not a snail pocket QB but he’s not a dynamic scrambler. He looks like a boy amongst men. I wish him well but it just doesn’t warrant him being a #2 pick.

  7. Even after watching Tom Brady crush it in TB and the Pats suffer without him, there are still these delusional Pats fans that think that their organization is awesome. There’s a changing of the guard happening in the AFC East and the Pats will soon be one of the bottom dwellers.

