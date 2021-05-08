Stefon Diggs said he played in postseason with torn oblique

Getty Images

Cole Beasley wasn’t the only Bills receiver who played through a significant injury in the postseason.

Stefon Diggs recently revealed that he had a torn oblique muscle.

Diggs first appeared on the injury report in the wild-card round with the oblique problem. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and Friday, and he didn’t practice on Thursday. He received a “questionable” designation for the win over the Colts.

For each of the next two games, Diggs was limited on Wednesday and Thursday, fully participated on Friday, and had no injury designation for the games.

Despite the injury, he caught 20 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns in the postseason.

Beasley played with a broken bone in his leg. He caught 14 passes for 145 yards in the three playoff games.