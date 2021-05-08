Zach Wilson: Jets starting job “has to be earned”

Posted by Mike Florio on May 8, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson wants nothing to be handed to him.

“In this position, the coaches want to play the best player,” Wilson told reporters at rookie minicamp on Saturday, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “That position has to be earned. I have to do what I’m supposed to do. That’ll take care of itself.”

When it comes to earning the job, it helps that the competition in New York isn’t particularly stiff. The two other quarterbacks currently on the team are 2020 fourth-rounder James Morgan and Mike White. Even if the Jets add a veteran (as they should), too much has been invested in Wilson for him to not be the starter.

Put simply, if he doesn’t win the job, he shouldn’t have been the second overall pick in the draft.

For his part, Wilson said it’s “important” to be the starter, but he said that his main focus in learning the offense and getting acclimated to his teammates. Which is why, obviously, he defied the preferences of the NFL Players Association and showed up for rookie minicamp.

4 responses to “Zach Wilson: Jets starting job “has to be earned”

  1. I dont see it. Watching him practice on ESPN, wearing that #2 reminded me of Johnny Manziel. This guy is really small. Now personality wise he is nothing like Manziel. Seems to have his head on straight. He is going to have a hard time seeing over that OL.

  2. Jets fan routine: fire the GM, hire a new GM, blame the last one, tell everyone the new one is amazing without evidence. Fire the head coach, hire the new head coach, blame the last one, tell everyone the new one is amazing without evidence. Get rid of the QB, pick another one in the top five cuz you suck again, trash the last one, tell everyone how great the new one is without real evidence. Be beside yourself when nobody else drinks the stale Kool-Aid.

    Rinse, repeat.

  3. After sizing up Wilson’s competition, Broadway Joe was quoted as saying “hold my walker”.

  4. Has to be earned? He can look like hot garbage all summer and he’ll still be starting week 1. I mean it’s James Morgan and a guy who’s name I already forgot after reading it 10 seconds ago.

