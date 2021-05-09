Chad Johnson, Pacman Jones were in talks to fight in Mayweather-Paul undercard

Getty Images

Four weeks from today, Floyd Mayweather will fight Logan Paul at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. A couple of one-time NFL teammates may have met on the undercard.

Former Bengals receiver Chad Johnson (pictured at the recent press conference touting the fight) and former Bengals cornerback Pacman Jones were in talks to fight, per a source with knowledge of the situation. However, it’s currently not happening

Per the source, Johnson — who has agreed to be on the card — flatly refused to fight Jones.

Jones could end up on the card, but fighting someone other than Johnson. Unless Johnson has a change of heart. Otherwise, both former NFL players would end up fighting separate opponents in the Mayweather-Paul undercard.