DK Metcalf finishes last, but runs respectable 10.36-second 100-meter dash

DK Metcalf won’t be quitting his day job any time soon. But he put in an impressive performance in his foray into track and field today.

Metcalf ran a 10.36-second 100-meter dash today at the USATF Golden Games. That’s an outstanding time for someone who isn’t actually a competitive sprinter, but he finished last in a field of elite runners.

“I’m just happy to be here, excited to have the opportunity, thank God for the opportunity to run against world-class athletes like this,” Metcalf said. “Just to test my speed against world-class athletes like this. . . . They do this for a living. This is very different from football speed.”

Ato Boldon, the former Olympic sprinter who was calling the race for NBC Sports, was impressed with Metcalf’s performance and said he believes that some of the fastest players in the NFL could have solid track careers with the right training.

“This should encourage every fast NFL guy,” Boldon said. “Tyreek Hill, are you listening? This should encourage every fast NFL guy that the Olympic trials are not that far away.”

Anyone who has seen Metcalf on the football field knew he was fast, but seeing him on the track was a unique experience, and one that showed both what an impressive athlete he is, and how amazingly fast the truly elite sprinters are.