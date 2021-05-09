Glazers lose their Manchester United training kit sponsor due to fan unrest

Getty Images

The owners of the defending Super Bowl champions continue to defend their ownership of an English soccer club. And it’s not going well.

Via The Guardian, the Glazer family’s Manchester United soccer club has lost a training kit deal worth 200 million pounds ($240 million U.S.). The agreement with The Hut Group was due to begin on July 1.

Under the deal, the branding of MyProtein would have replaced AON, which currently sponsors the team’s training center and practice jerseys.

Per the report, The Hut Group was “taken aback” by the backlash against Manchester United’s corporate partners in the aftermath of last Sunday’s protest that resulted in the postponement of a match against Liverpool. Other companies under assault include Adidas, TAG Heuer, and Cadbury.

Chevrolet currently has its name and logo on the Manchester United game kit. TeamViewer is scheduled to replace Chevy for the 2021-22 season. Presumably, the successful scuttling of the training kit deal will embolden opponents of the Glazers to more aggressively push for TeamViewer to bail out, too.