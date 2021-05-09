Panthers first-round pick Jaycee Horn to wear No. 8 in memory of Kobe Bryant

Getty Images

Panthers first-round draft pick Jaycee Horn will be taking advantage of the new rule that allows cornerbacks to wear single-digit jersey numbers.

Horn posted a picture of himself in a No. 8 Panthers jersey with the #RIPKobe hashtag, indicating he’ll wear No. 8 in memory of Kobe Bryant, who wore No. 8 at the start of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryant changed jersey numbers during his career, as did Horn at South Carolina: Horn began his college career wearing the No. 7 Gamecocks jersey and then switched to No. 1 after Deebo Samuel, who had been wearing it, was drafted by the 49ers.

Backup quarterback Will Grier wears No. 7 for the Panthers, but the No. 1 jersey is available, and is popular in Carolina after Cam Newton wore it for many years. Horn will try to make No. 8 popular in Carolina as well.