Tarik Cohen’s twin brother dies of apparent electrocution

Getty Images

The twin brother of Bears running back Tarik Cohen has died. Tyrell Cohen was 25.

According to WRAL.com, Tyrell Cohen is believed to have suffered an electrocution while attempting to climb equipment at an electrical substation. He had been reported missing on Saturday; his body was found on Sunday in Raleigh, North Carolina.

It’s also believed that Tyrell Cohen entered the substation while fleeing from law enforcement.

Tarik Cohen is not new to family tragedy. His younger brother, Dante, was paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in June 2019.

We extend our condolences to Tyrell and Tarik Cohen’s family, and to the friends and acquaintances of Tyrell Cohen.