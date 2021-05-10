Cameron Jordan footing bill for racial sensitivity training for NOPD

Getty Images

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan will finance expansion of the New Orleans Police Department’s racial sensitivity training program. The goal over the next two years is to help 80 officers confront and overcome biases.

Jordan announced the $120,000 donation to the effort on Monday, Amie Just of The Times-Picayune reports.

The nonprofit Crescent City Corps will offer 40 hours of instruction to participating officers on topics such as racial equity, responding to the effects of trauma and leadership development. In a trail run in 2019, 10 NOPD officers underwent training in the program.

Jordan’s four children were born in New Orleans, so he wants to leave a lasting impact on the community for them, especially given what has transpired in the country over the past year.

“I wanted to do something that makes them proud,” Jordan said, via Just. “This is not a solution. This is not a completion. . . . [But] we have a chance to create a positive impact in this way.”

Jordan is entering his 11th season with the Saints, and his 94.5 career sacks rank second in team history.

This is not the first time Jordan has left his mark on the community. His previous philanthropic efforts have included education, literacy, anti-bullying and physical fitness.