Chiefs cut Jordan Ta’amu, Bryan Witzmann

Getty Images

The Chiefs made SMU quarterback Shane Buechele a priority free agent, guaranteeing him $175,000. That should have come as a sign to Jordan Ta'amu that his time on the roster was ending.

The Chiefs cut Ta’amu on Monday.

That leaves them with Chad Henne, Anthony Gordon and Buechele behind Patrick Mahomes.

Ta’amu has spent time with the Raiders, Texans and Lions in addition to the Chiefs since going undrafted in 2019. He played for the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL.

The Chiefs also cut tight end Sean Culkin and offensive guard Bryan Witzmann on Monday.

Witzmann, 30, signed to the teams’ practice squad during the 2020 season. He previously played for the Chiefs in 2016 and 2017, appearing in 27 games.

He started 13 games at left guard for Kansas City in 2017.

Witzmann also has played games for the Texans, Bears and Panthers.