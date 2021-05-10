Colts signing Eric Fisher to one-year deal

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 10, 2021, 11:57 AM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

The Colts have found a new left tackle.

According to multiple reports, Indianapolis is signing former Chiefs No. 1 overall pick Eric Fisher to a one-year, $9.4 million deal.

Fisher was a mainstay on Kansas City’s offensive line since his selection in 2013. But he tore his Achilles during the AFC Championship Game against the Bills on Jan. 24. The Chiefs then released Fisher and right tackle Mitchell Schwartz on March 11.

The Colts needed a left tackle after Anthony Castonzo elected to retire following the 2020 season. While they didn’t select a tackle in the draft, the club did sign former Charger Sam Tevi in free agency. He started 14 games at the position for L.A. last year. Prior to Fisher’s signing, he was in line to protect Carson Wentz‘s blindside.

With Fisher now in tow, Indianapolis has the No. 1 overall pick from 2013 and the No. 2 overall pick from 2016 on its roster. The Colts also drafted Andrew Luck at No. 1 overall back in 2012.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Colts signing Eric Fisher to one-year deal

  1. Steelers should have signed him to a 1 yr deal, left tackle is their missing link.

  2. Best of luck Eric Fisher. It was a joy to watch you for years in kc. 9.5 mill for a guy who may only be healthy for half the year if your lucky…

  3. He came out in the 2013 NFL draft. That was by far the worst NFL draft class in galactic history. Outside if Deandre Hopkins that draft class was hot garbage. At least from a first round perspective.

  4. What’s the duration of Achilles injuries these days? It used to be a full year. But even if it’s 9-10 months he won’t be ready until November? Decent LT but I never thought he was as good as the pro-bowls he received. Seemed KC ‘s wins got him more recognition than his actual play but for being a number 1 overall pick he turned out okay. His duration justified it but he clearly wasn’t quite the caliber we hoped.

  5. Don’t listen to any nay sayers son. Just go out there and hammer somebody.

  9. Good Luck Eric Fisher. We loved having you as a CHief. We will be cheering for You when you are not playing our team.

  10. xofdallas says:
    May 10, 2021 at 12:29 pm
    I hope he’s healthy enough to play. He was good, hope he still is.

    In KC, we were hearing mid season as a realistic return date for Fisher from the achilles injury.

  11. 49ersfury says:
    May 10, 2021 at 12:09 pm
    He came out in the 2013 NFL draft. That was by far the worst NFL draft class in galactic history. Outside if Deandre Hopkins that draft class was hot garbage. At least from a first round perspective.

    2013 was a terrible draft.
    Eric Fisher
    Lane Johnson
    Sheldon Richardson
    Deandre Hopkins
    Xavier Rhodes

  12. Wait a minute, Frank Reich’s o-line needs help?

    But I’ve been drinking this Kool Aid for two years that says just by walking through the door in Indianapolis, he turned the Colts O-line into a well-oiled machine!

    How can this be?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.