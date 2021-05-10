Davante Adams: I’m behind Aaron Rodgers 100 percent

Getty Images

Packers receiver Davante Adams was on the golf course when he first heard the news that Aaron Rodgers and the Packers were embroiled in a standoff.

It ruined his day.

“I didn’t really know what to think. Hadn’t really spoke to him,” Adams told Colin Cowherd on Monday. “It wasn’t the best news to receive when I’m out there trying to have a good time. It scared me a little bit. But there are a lot of things that go into this, so I was like, ‘Let’s just calm down. Let’s see what’s going on.’ We’ll talk to him and then ultimately try to figure out what’s going on with this thing.”

A week ago, Adams tweeted, “Gotta appreciate what u got while ya got it!” Rodgers liked the tweet.

Adams said he since has talked to Rodgers, who has “got to iron out a few things.”

“I defend my guys on everything, man,” Adams told Cowherd. “We all know it’s a pretty dense business. There’s a lot that happens, a lot that goes on here. Just like any other job you want to be happy. Once you have gained that respect, you want to be treated with that type of respect. There are certain things that I can’t speak on specifics, but there are certain things that he wants and maybe the club wasn’t so excited about living up to right away. That can affect a guy who’s done so much for an organization. He’s put his body, and really laid his life on the line out there for that team and for his teammates and everything. I’ve been behind him 100 percent throughout the whole thing. Obviously, I’m praying everything works out and that we get him back and we can continue to go out there and do stuff like what you see on the screen there, because it’s a lot of fun doing that.”

It remains to be seen where the Rodgers’ standoff goes from here, but Adams hopes he has his quarterback on the field with him in 2021.