Falcons RB coach says door is wide open for anyone to start

All three players from the Falcons’ three-man running back rotation last season have left Atlanta this offseason, and the Falcons don’t know who their starting running back will be in 2021.

Falcons running backs coach Desmond Kitchings told Tori McElhaney of TheAthletic.com that he expects a competitive running back situation in training camp and “the door is wide open” for anyone to take over and win the starting job.

Mike Davis, who signed as a free agent from Carolina this offseason, is the favorite to win the job, but 2019 fifth-round pick Qadree Ollison and speedy undrafted rookie Javian Hawkins are options as well. A wild card is Cordarrelle Patterson, who is expected to play a unique roll as a running back/wide receiver/kick returner.

Whoever is running the ball, the complete turnover at running back from last year is no surprise. The Falcons had one of the worst running games in the NFL last season.