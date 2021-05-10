Falcons want Matt Ryan to master “new nuances” in offense

Getty Images

The Falcons gave quarterback Matt Ryan a new weapon to work with when they drafted tight end Kyle Pitts last month and he’ll be working with a new quarterbacks coach as well.

Charles London joined head coach Arthur Smith’s staff after spending the last three years with the Bears and he said on Monday that the offense won’t be a totally new one for Ryan. There are going to be some new aspects, however, and London said the offseason will be spent making sure all of that information is mastered.

“He’s entering a scheme that he’s familiar with, but there are some new nuances to it. We want to make sure that he can master some of the new nuances of this offense, but just continue to play at the high level that he’s been playing,” London said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

London was the running backs coach in Chicago and this is his first job as a quarterbacks coach, so he’ll be learning some things while Ryan picks up the scheme. Ryan’s experience should help London as he tackles the “good challenge” of his new position.