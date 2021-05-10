Jets paid big price to trade up for Alijah Vera-Tucker

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 10, 2021, 11:15 AM EDT
2021 NFL Draft
Getty Images

After the Jets traded up in the first round to select guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, General Manager Joe Douglas called it a unique opportunity to get a very good prospect. Based on what he paid, he’d better be right.

The Jets gave up picks No. 23, 66 and 86 to get pick No. 14, which they used to select Vera-Tucker, as well as pick No. 143 from the Vikings. No matter which draft chart you look at, the Jets paid more than teams should pay to move up from 23 to 14.

On the old Jimmy Johnson chart, the Jets gave up 1,180 points of draft capitol to receive 1,134.5 points back. Based on the Jimmy Johnson chart, the Jets overpaid, but only by a little bit.

The Jimmy Johnson chart, however, is outdated. It stems from a time before the salary cap and before the current rookie wage scale, which fundamentally changed the value of draft picks. And it also stems from a time when other teams hadn’t done enough research into the value of draft picks, which is how Johnson was able to fleece so many teams with trades that helped the Cowboys build a three-time Super Bowl winner in the 1990s.

More recently, teams have begun to re-assess the draft charts, and most teams are using a chart more similar to the one developed by OverTheCap.com. On that chart, the Jets gave up 3,031 points to get back 2,148 points. The Jets massively overpaid.

Seth Walder of ESPN, using a slightly different draft chart, estimates that the Jets overpaid by the 66th overall pick. In other words, for the trade to be fair, the Jets should have given up only No. 23 and No. 86. Instead they gave up both of those picks and No. 66 overall. Whatever prospect the Jets might have taken at No. 66, the absence of that player is what the Jets overpaid by.

The Vikings took Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond at No. 66. It’s unlikely the Jets would have taken him, but lots of good offensive line prospects, like Michigan’s Jalen Mayfield and BYU’s Brady Christensen, were still there at No. 66. The Jets want to build a good offensive line in front of rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, and that’s smart. But they might have built a better offensive line by staying put and drafting two offensive linemen, rather than trading up and targeting one specific offensive lineman, Vera-Tucker.

Obviously, Douglas thinks Vera-Tucker is going to be an excellent NFL player, and he may prove to be right. But even the best draft evaluators miss sometimes, and Douglas is showing an enormous amount of confidence not only that he’s right about how good Vera-Tucker is going to be, but also that he can be sure Vera-Tucker wouldn’t have been available with the 23rd overall pick, and that Vera-Tucker is going to be better than both the player the Jets could have taken at No. 23 and the player the Jets could have taken at No. 66 combined.

Most of the time, the draft just isn’t that predictable, and the ultimate production of NFL players just doesn’t align that closely with where those players were on any individual GM’s draft board. Douglas paid a huge price for his high level of faith in one particular prospect.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Jets paid big price to trade up for Alijah Vera-Tucker

  1. It’s one of the dumbest trade ups in cap era history. The Jets needed all the picks they can get with so little talent as they continue to try to rebuild.

  2. And the Vikings got the same player that many had expected them to get at 14, while adding two picks.

  3. The 49ers messed up the value for trades in the draft. Many teams wanted to trade up to get a specific player in round 1 but couldn’t do it with what was being asked in return.

  4. I suspect there will be a long-running Tucker vs Darrisaw comparison as a result of this trade, although I suspect both of those linemen will do just fine. The interesting thing from this Vikings fan perspective will be how the two extra 3rd round picks perform. The extra picks allowed the Vikes to take a flyer on the TX A&M QB; however, I suspect the NC LB and the OSU guard will be the ones that have the most impact.

  6. I’m in no way a Jets fan, but what they did was worth it if it’s going to protect their now NEW FRANCHISE QB….. a great O line is a rookie QB’s best friend…..

  7. What the draft chart doesn’t take into account is that both teams need to have certain values for players. If the Jets thought EVT was a top 10 talent, they make the move to get a top 10 guy. And if the Vikings didn’t want to make an equal value trade and stay at #23? The Jets don’t get their top 10 guy. I have no problems with a team reaching to get the guy they feel very strongly about.

  9. I compare the draft to a marksmanship context. Draft picks equate to shots. Draft position equates to distance.

    When you’re shooting a target 300 yards away, more shots (e.g. two) is always better than one shot, only two/three/ten steps closer.

    I could be off on the analogy, but I consider the whole of the draft – from No. 1 overall to Mr. Irrelevant – close to a distance of 50 yards in the above analogy. IN other words I’d rather have (2) shots at 300 yards than (1) shot at 250 yards.

  10. J E T S continue to play checkers while other teams play chess — a comforting constant in an increasingly uncertain world.

  11. Is it a ransom if he was the top rated interior linemen in the draft? One could argue, they got a steal if that’s the case?

  12. Note: the JJ trade chart is only slightly outdated, in that it needed to be adjusted for minor changes in trade valuations in the years since it was made (as done by, for example, Rich Hill). But the chart is accurate in that it represents not the historical production value of a typical pick at a slot, but rather the historical trade price teams pay. Charts that are developed by looking at the historical value of a slot are not accurate for these purposes. Why? Because, when teams trade up, they’re not targeting the average projected value of that slot; they’re targeting the specific projection of the one specific player they expect to take at that spot. In other words, a team that trades up to, say, pick 15 isn’t seeking a random pick 15, and so data that only evaluates the random, typical value of a slot does not accurately represent the intended value of the target player.

  13. Jets thought Patriots were going to draft the kid which was totally incorrect even had Jones not been there. Once again the Jets, just out thinking themselves.

  14. Once again the Vikings had an excellent draft, now let’s see if Spielman can use those picks to field a team with a winning record.

  15. Can all try to remember that Spielman only drafts the players asked for, he doesn’t coach, scheme or decide on playing time for them.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.