Jordan Love has “a long way to go”

The Packers sacrificed two shots at players (via round one and four) who could have helped the team in 2020 for a player who did nothing to assist the effort to advance beyond the NFC title game. Will quarterback Jordan Love help the team in 2021?

That remains to be seen, and it hinges on: (1) whether the Packers trade Aaron Rodgers; (2) whether Rodgers retires; and (3) whether, if either of the first two happen, the Packers will entrust the job to Love, or to someone else.

Many assume that Love would automatically be the post-Rodgers quarterback. No one knows whether Love would be ready, however.

Consider these quotes from Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst after the first round of the draft, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com: “He’s got a long way to go. Obviously we think the world of Jordan and where he’s going to grow and develop. I think it’s pretty early to be able to tell you that because obviously with no preseason games last year and just kind of the no-spring, but we have a lot of confidence in his talents, in his work ethic and where he’s going to go. But it’s a little early for that.”

Gutekunst’s public explanation meshes with the private assessments of Love. Teammates, per a source with knowledge of the situation, haven’t seen enough from Love to make them think he’s ready to go. In fairness to Love, he’s had few chances to show what he can do, especially with no 2020 preseason.

At some point, the Packers will find out what he has. If Rodgers stays away from the offseason program, Love will get extra reps. If Rodgers holds out and/or retires, Love may quickly be the guy.

In other words, Love has a long way to go — and it may be that he has a short time to get there.

  2. At this point I think Rodgers really wants to see Love put into their starting lineup in 2021 and gloriously implode. A dish best solved cold. Revenge!

  3. People forget that Aaron Rodgers really struggled in his first starting season after Brett Farve left. I can still recall Packers fans losing their minds over that whole debacle. Rodgers was once in the same position as Love. Which is why it is shocking he is doing to Love, what Farve did to him. Or maybe he is doing the kid a solid by not making him wait 4 years to start?

  4. You don’t move up in the first round for a QB then proclaim “he has a long way to go” in year 2! They gambled on a position they did not need, in leu of glaring needs at skill positions when they were 1 game away from there SB. In the process, they alienated the best QB in the NFL.
    Sounds like the problem in Green Bay lies in the front office. Rogers has a legitimate gripe and the Packers are further complicating the issue by not addressing it. Give Rogers this ecurity he wants in a front loaded 3-4 year deal and get him a WR in free agency (Julio Jones). Simple enough that an average fan knows how to fix it but the high paid execs in the franchise are seemingly clueless…

  8. well yeah – Covid didnt allow any chances for him to get game action during his rookie year. This year will be huge for Love.

    Hopefully Love catches on and gives GB the option to switch over to him when Rodgers moves on or if Rodgers elects to not retire at 40, then we have a great investment for trading for a couple of high picks.

    Win Win for Green Bay.

  9. Can’t wait to see J-Love in the pre-season. His time to grow and shine.

    A-Rod will be there supporting him as he did all of last offseason and season.

    #OneTeamOneNation

    #PackerNation!✊

  10. The kid completed 45% of his passes in college vs man coverage. In the NFL you will be facing man coverage almost all the time. He ran a spread offense that attacks zones of teams that would be lucky to put a player in the NFL this decade. Even his 2nd year he wasn’t even in the top 50 in completion percentage and he played in an offense that was geared to safe short passes. Time he would miss a bubble screen entirely.

  11. The more that comes out of Gutekunst mouth, the more I think the Packers are terrified that they whiffed on Jordan Love.

  12. Gutekunst could have had the electric Chase Claypool and the 4th round pick instead of season inactive J. Love. What a wasted first round pick!

  13. “The Packers sacrificed two shots at players (via round one and four) who could have helped the team in 2020 for a player who did nothing to assist the effort to advance beyond the NFC title game.”

    By this logic, it was a mistake for Green Bay to draft Rodgers when the team still had Favre in the fold because the Packers could have used that pick on someone else to help immediately.

  14. These days, QBs should ultimately be ready to play day one if they have “it”. Watson, Dak Prescott, Baker Mayfield and others were not supposed to start as rookies but they lit it up when they got the opportunity.

    Love got his year under Rodgers to learn the offense and develop which is a lot more than other young QBs got. If he’s not ready to play now, that’s a huge concern. He’s not a 4th round project, he’s a first round pick.

  15. This reminds me a little of when the Vikings drafted Daunte Culpepper in the first round in 1999. Jeff George and Randall Cunningham shared the QB duties that year but they were both gone the next season. All the talk was that Culpepper looked horrible in practice all year and they were scared to death to make him the starter. Denny Green tried to talk Dan Marino out of retirement. They were forced to start him and we all expected a disaster, but he played really well right out of the gate, they won their first seven games, finished 11-5, and went to the NFC championship game. He threw for almost 4,000 yards and 33 touchdowns while rushing for 470 yards and 7 TDs.

    It just goes to show that you never know what these young guys are going to do until they start playing.

    That said, Jordan Love won’t be throwing to Cris Carter and Randy Moss…

  16. When you’re almost always drafting near the end of rounds, you often have to trade up to get a guy you think can be special. Love had a lot of coaching and receiver turnover in college, which couldn’t have helped him. I’m hoping he’ll be like Josh Allen, who wasn’t exactly lights out in college but had the tools and was willing to put in the work. So far, Love is keeping his head down; that already is sort of refreshing. Gutekunst certainly has faults, but his other first round picks have turned out pretty well. I wouldn’t bet against Love.

  18. rkt4mayor says:
    May 10, 2021 at 11:24 am
    People forget that Aaron Rodgers really struggled in his first starting season after Brett Farve left. I can still recall Packers fans losing their minds over that whole debacle. Rodgers was once in the same position as Love. Which is why it is shocking he is doing to Love, what Farve did to him. Or maybe he is doing the kid a solid by not making him wait 4 years to start
    ——————————————-
    Hes not really doing anything to JL imho. He is pissed at management and thats why the fuss.

  19. They went 13-3 and got slaughtered in the championship game. Oh hey let’a waste our first pick on a project while also losing a pick to get him. Then you draft a slow te so he can be the 4th or 5th string and barely make the team. How does any of those picks help them get better. I’m pretty sure they could’ve pulled some random guy off the street and he would’ve had a better draft than the packers gm did last year

  20. Give Rogers this ecurity he wants in a front loaded 3-4 year deal and get him a WR in free agency (Julio Jones). Simple enough that an average fan knows how to fix it but the high paid execs in the franchise are seemingly clueless…

    ——————————————

    I think the execs know how to fix it….but they wont. See doing something about it would be a admission that theyve screwed the pooch and they dont want that. I believe it could be fixed by simply acknowledging in public they thought AR12 was done and drafted his replacement too soon. They think itll cost them a job but if it smooths things out with ar12 i believe it would actually save it. I mean we all make mistakes…god knows ar12 has made plenty in big games…but its admitting to them and how you rectify them that proves how worthy u are for a second chance.

  21. In 1992 the Packers had a starting QB in place, Don Majkowski, but they traded a first round draft pick for Brett Favre.

    In 2005 the Packers had Favre locked in as starter, but they spent a first round pick on Aaron Rodgers.

    In 2020 the same thing played out again with Rodgers and Jordan Love. (And FWIW they did the same thing in 1967 with Bart Starr and Don Horn. Yes, a first round pick.)

    How many QBs have other teams that “draft for need” cycled through in 29 years? Please tell us how incompetent the Packers’ front office is.

  22. All of this handwringing over Jordan Love’s progress is just bizarre to me.
    Aaron Rodgers was thoroughly outplayed by Craig Nall his rookie training camp, though he still managed to take over the backup job due to his draft status alone. (Google it, 2005 Packers’ training camp, there are multiple articles on it.)

    As much as Mike McCarthy is vilified at times, even Rodgers will credit him with helping him with his footwork and throwing mechanics to a point where he didn’t have to rely on poor habits after being thrust into the starting lineup too soon.
    Jordan is skilled and has a ton of tools, unfortunately, last year’s aborted offseason and curtailed training camp left minimal hands on training for the young QB.
    This year should be different, hopefully.

    As for spending a little extra in draft capital for Love.
    None of it will matter if the Packer staff can develop him into a quality starting QB.
    In fact, it will seem like a bargain.
    You know, I even recall one team that completely panicked when their starter went down.
    They traded a 1st (14th overall) and a 4th (130th overall) for a 17 game Sam Bradford rental.
    Still, the price seems a little steep for 9 wins.
    At least to me.

    So, maybe cut this kid some slack and stop using his draft status against him, he doesn’t necessarily have to be shoehorned into the starting lineup because of current circumstances.
    Whether it’s Rodgers or some other vet calling the shots in GB’s huddles this season, Jordan Love will take over when the coaching staff deems he’s suitable and ready.
    And I believe not a minute before.
    And that’s ok.

  24. Well, when 3rd round talents are drafted in the 1st round, yeah, they have a long way to go. No other team had Love as a pick until late 2nd due to how raw he was and how long it would take to develop him since he played for a bad team (Utah St) in a lesser college conference (Mountain West). Had the Packers drafted a the best WR, OL, or even defensive player on the board, they wouldn’t be in this mess with Rodgers.

  25. One of the worst draft picks ever. And it’s nothing against Love. He was drafted in the wrong spot by the wrong team at the wrong time. He never should have been put in this position.

    With sound draft choices and FA signings the past few years, the Packers very plausibly could have won a SB. Look at the championship game against the Bucs – they were close but just didn’t have that one or two extra x-factors. Just one more gear to shift into, one or two fewer people not up to the task, and they could have done it. That’s the margin of error that this awful team management has screwed up.

  26. that’s usual for a 3rd round talent!

    (What?… a team took him in the 1st..)
    They screwed that up!

  27. Dumbest draft pick ever. The Packers front office is truly clueless, they have not only failed to put pieces in place to try and win with their Hall Of Fame QB, but have also very much pissed him off in the process.

  28. A leader leads his team no matter who is drafted. Rodgers is good but remember that there are at least 4 better qbs from his era. The Pack doesnt want to end up like Pitt with zero backup plan and a cliff in front of Ben.

  29. If you took a QB in round one and he’s not ready to play by year two, you blew that pick.

