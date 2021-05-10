KJ Hamler changing jersey to No. 1

Getty Images

Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler is joining the list of NFL players switching to single-digit jerseys for the 2021 season.

The NFL approved a rule change allowing for players other than quarterbacks, kickers and punters to wear the numbers last month and Hamler is one of the latest to announce his plan to take advantage of that option. The Broncos announced on Monday that Hamler will wear No. 1.

It’s the same number that the 2020 second-round pick wore while at Penn State. He wore No. 13 during his rookie season.

Broncos first-round pick Patrick Surtain II previously shared plans to wear No. 2. Kendall Hinton wore that number when he made an emergency start at quarterback when the team’s regular quarterbacks were on the COVID-19 reserve list. Hinton is back at wide receiver and will wear No. 9 as he tries to make it back to the first team.