Mike Mayock: Casey Hayward is a true pro and young players will look up to him

USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders have taken several steps to improve their defense this offseason, including hiring coordinator Gus Bradley to take over the unit.

Implementing the system could be easier with the addition of cornerback Casey Hayward. Las Vegas signed him to a one-year deal last week, following Hayward’s four seasons playing under Bradley with the Chargers.

The Raiders have two corners they’ve drafted highly over the last couple years in Trayvon Mullen in Damon Arnette. General Manager Mike Mayock thinks Hayward should help them.

“The whole key to him? Veteran corner,” Mayock said last week, via the Raiders’ website. “True pro. Kids in the room are going to look up to him. He works hard at it every single day. He’ll be good for them both on and off the field. We’re excited to have him.”

Las Vegas had already added Rasul Douglas to that position group, but Mayock said the connection with Bradley and defensive backs coach Ron Milus — who came with Bradley from L.A. — provided a connection and a fit with Hayward.

“[Hayward] wanted to come here,” Mayock said. “As soon as the draft ended, he was the first phone call. It all came together.”

Hayward, who turns 32 in September, played 14 games for the Chargers last year, recording an interception and eight passes defensed.