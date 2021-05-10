Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler is favored to be the first overall pick in 2022

Getty Images

After a two-year break, the run of Oklahoma quarterbacks being the first overall pick in the NFL draft could continue.

Oklahoma signal-caller Spencer Rattler is favored by the PointsBet sportsbook to hear his name called first in 2022, at +225 odds. Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was the first overall pick in 2018, followed by Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray in 2019.

Next on the list is North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell (+350), Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (+400), LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (+800), USC quarterback Kedon Slovis (+1000), Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (+1500), Georgia quarterback JT Daniels (+1800), Florida quarterback Emory Jones (+2000), Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (+2000), and Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (+2500).

At BetMGM, Thibodeaux is the favorite at +250, following by Rattler (+300), Howell (+400), Slovis (+800), Stingley (+1100), Wills (+1400), Daniels (+1400), Hamilton (+2000), Miami tackle Zion Nelson (+2500), and Alabama tackle Evan Neal (+2500).

Two of the ten players with the shortest odds on PointsBet — Emory Jones and Jayden Daniels — are off the board for BetMGM.

Other major sportsbooks, including FanDuel and DraftKings, currently don’t have odds for the 2022 draft. (If they do and I’m just missing them on their websites — which is entirely possible — let me know.)