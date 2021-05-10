Packers bringing in Chad Kelly, Kurt Benkert for tryout at rookie minicamp

USA TODAY Sports

With Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love the only quarterbacks currently on Green Bay’s roster, the club has been seeking another arm or two for the offseason program and training camp.

They’ll get a good look at two QBs on the market this weekend.

Per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Green Bay is bringing in Chad Kelly and Kurt Benkert for the team’s upcoming rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Kelly — nephew of Hall of Famer Jim Kelly — was a Broncos seventh-round pick in 2017. He was waived in 2018 following an arrest for first-degree criminal trespassing. The NFL suspended him for the first two games of the 2019 season over the incident.

He ended up signing with Indianapolis, spending 2019 and the 2020 offseason with the club. The Colts released Kelly from their practice squad in late September last year. Kelly had a tryout with the Bills in January.

Benkert entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia, spending the last three seasons with the Falcons. He was signed to a futures deal with Atlanta in January, but the team waived him in February after General manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith took over.