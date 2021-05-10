Patriots sign Harvey Langi

Getty Images

Linebacker Harvey Langi is back with the Patriots.

Langi’s agent announced on Monday that Langi has signed a one-year deal with New England.

The Patriots signed Langi after he went undrafted out of BYU in 2017 and played in one game before going on the non-football injury list after a car accident. He was cut in 2018 and spent the last two seasons with the Jets.

Langi had one tackle in his Patriots debut and he recorded 76 tackles and a fumble recovery in 30 games for the Jets.

He joins Matt Judon, Kyle Van Noy, Raekwon McMillan, LaRoy Reynolds, and fifth-round pick Cameron McGrone as new additions to the linebacker group in New England.