PFT PM starts a summer hiatus

PFT PM

As the NFL news cycle ostensibly begins to slow down (we’ll let you know if that ever actually happens), we’re taking a short break from the afternoon complement to PFT Live, the morning show on Peacock and NBCSN.

Yes, PFT PM is taking a break. Presumably, it’s a break until after the Olympics. Potentially, it could return in some other capacity before then. Or we may just do it periodically, like we did in the old days.

The most likely full-time, five-days-per-week return date will be after the Olympics conclude in early August. We’ll also eventually be taking a break from PFT Live, like we do every year in the truly slow time of late June to late July.

Regardless, there will be no break here at PFT. Every day, all day long, whatever is happening in the NFL will be right here, with the news and information routinely supplemented by what it all means.

The simple goal of this blurb is to stem the rising tide of “where’s PFT PM?” emails. And now, if you’ll excuse me, I’ll go back and wait to receive even more “where’s PFT PM?” emails.