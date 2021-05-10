Report: Bengals, Vikings have had conversations with Dede Westbrook

Getty Images

Wide receiver Dede Westbrook has not found a team for the 2021 season, but it looks like he may have a couple of options on his radar.

Josina Anderson reports that the Bengals and Vikings have both had “preliminary conversations” with the wideout. She adds that some Chiefs players have also reached out to Westbrook to see if he’s interested in joining the team.

Westbrook was a fourth-round pick by the Jaguars in 2017 and he caught 159 passes for 1,716 yards and nine touchdowns over his first three seasons. Westbrook slipped down the depth chart in 2020 and he caught one pass for four yards before tearing his ACL in October.

Teams will want to know that he’s recovering well from that injury before moving past conversations to striking a deal that would give Westbrook a chance to rebound from a rough 2020 season.