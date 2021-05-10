Rob Gronkowski: I don’t see why Julian Edelman wouldn’t be back if he heals up

Getty Images

When wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement from the Patriots earlier this year, he said he would always play “until the wheels come off and they finally have fallen off.”

One of Edelman’s former teammates isn’t ready to write off the possibility that Edelman’s wheels will be back on at some point in the future.

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski took a year off in 2019 before returning to the NFL with what he said was renewed health after years of injuries during his time with the Patriots. Gronkowski told Mike Greenberg of ESPN that he thinks the same thing could be in the cards for Edelman.

“Jules was an unbelievable player and he literally gives it his all for his teammates,” Gronkowski said. “I just wish the best for Julian to heal up. Obviously in his little press conference thing, he said he was going to go until the tires fall off and he sure has. So I’m hoping he heals up. I want the best for him. I’ve been in that situation before. I believe, if Julian truly heals up whatever’s hurting on him, and he fully heals and feels good, I think he’ll be back. I don’t know see why he wouldn’t be back, eventually in the future. Maybe a year or two away. Let me tell you: He’s just a competitor. So I say if he heals up 100 percent and feels good, I think he’ll be back in the NFL.”

Edelman said last month that he’s taken a role on Inside the NFL and that his production company has a deal with Viacom to produce movies, shows, and documentaries across the company’s channels. If Gronkowski is right, one of them could document his return to the league.